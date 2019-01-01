Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company, which develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments namely gas and power. Gas segment includes various activities such as natural gas and LPG pipelines and storage, compression of natural gas, ethane transportation for liquid and gas phases; and Power segment is active in the operation of a natural gas power plant, which includes two gas turbines and one steam turbine, as well as in the development of a wind energy project in Baja California, Mexico.