There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc is a United States-based diversified infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise throughout the United States. The company operates in two segments the Renewables segment and the Specialty Civil segment. The Renewables segment which is the majority revenue generator provides EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries throughout the United States. While Specialty Civil segment offers heavy civil construction, environmental remediation, and rail infrastructure services all over the United States.

Infrastructure and Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEAWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infrastructure and Energy's (IEAWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infrastructure and Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW)?

A

The stock price for Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEAWW) is $1.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:29:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q

When is Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEAWW) reporting earnings?

A

Infrastructure and Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Infrastructure and Energy (IEAWW) operate in?

A

Infrastructure and Energy is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.