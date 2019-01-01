ñol

Infrastructure and Energy
(NASDAQ:IEA)
9.02
0.92[11.36%]
At close: Jun 6
9.02
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.41 - 9.23
52 Week High/Low6.38 - 14.45
Open / Close8.6 / 9.02
Float / Outstanding30.5M / 48.3M
Vol / Avg.468.7K / 558K
Mkt Cap435.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.56
Total Float30.5M

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA), Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infrastructure and Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Infrastructure and Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q
What date did I need to own Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q
How much per share is the next Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure and Energy.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure and Energy.

