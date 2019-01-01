QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
336.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
XReality Group Ltd is engaged in building immersive XR products and experiences. Its products portfolio includes physical and digital simulation used across the enterprise, defence, and consumer markets. The company has expanded its simulation portfolio from indoor skydiving to include out-of-home virtual reality entertainment, defence XR training, and XR software development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XReality Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XReality Group (IDZAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XReality Group (OTCPK: IDZAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XReality Group's (IDZAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XReality Group.

Q

What is the target price for XReality Group (IDZAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XReality Group

Q

Current Stock Price for XReality Group (IDZAF)?

A

The stock price for XReality Group (OTCPK: IDZAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XReality Group (IDZAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XReality Group.

Q

When is XReality Group (OTCPK:IDZAF) reporting earnings?

A

XReality Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XReality Group (IDZAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XReality Group.

Q

What sector and industry does XReality Group (IDZAF) operate in?

A

XReality Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.