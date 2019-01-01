ñol

Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd
(OTC:IDYLD)
15 minutes delayed

Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd (OTC:IDYLD), Dividends

Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd (IDYLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd.

Q
What date did I need to own Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd (IDYLD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd.

Q
How much per share is the next Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd (IDYLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd (OTC:IDYLD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imaging Dynamics Co Ltd.

