IDEXX Laboratories
(NASDAQ:IDXX)
372.22
-0.41[-0.11%]
At close: Jun 6
372.22
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low368.32 - 378.64
52 Week High/Low330.66 - 706.95
Open / Close376.31 / 372.22
Float / Outstanding74.2M / 84M
Vol / Avg.557.2K / 647.1K
Mkt Cap31.3B
P/E43.74
50d Avg. Price445.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.3
Total Float74.2M

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), Key Statistics

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
32.4B
Trailing P/E
43.74
Forward P/E
40
PE Ratio (TTM)
43.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.57
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.81
Price / Book (mrq)
48.93
Price / EBITDA
30.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
31.16
Earnings Yield
2.29%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.83
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.62
Tangible Book value per share
2.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2B
Total Assets
2.6B
Total Liabilities
2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.05
Gross Margin
59.62%
Net Margin
23.19%
EBIT Margin
29.7%
EBITDA Margin
32.87%
Operating Margin
29.69%