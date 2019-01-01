IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IDW Media Holdings
IDW Media Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IDW Media Holdings (AMEX: IDW) was reported by EF Hutton on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting IDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IDW Media Holdings (AMEX: IDW) was provided by EF Hutton, and IDW Media Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IDW Media Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IDW Media Holdings was filed on January 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IDW Media Holdings (IDW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price IDW Media Holdings (IDW) is trading at is $1.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
