IDT
(NYSE:IDT)
25.40
-2.54[-9.09%]
At close: Jun 6
25.43
0.0300[0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.33 - 28.07
52 Week High/Low25.79 - 67.3
Open / Close28.07 / 25.43
Float / Outstanding21.4M / 26.2M
Vol / Avg.240.3K / 156.8K
Mkt Cap666.5M
P/E15.18
50d Avg. Price29.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.29
Total Float21.4M

IDT (NYSE:IDT), Dividends

IDT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IDT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Jun 19, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

IDT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IDT (IDT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on June 29, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own IDT (IDT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDT (IDT). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2018 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next IDT (IDT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDT (IDT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on June 29, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for IDT (NYSE:IDT)?
A

IDT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for IDT (IDT) was $0.09 and was paid out next on June 29, 2018.

