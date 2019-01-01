Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) was reported by Wedbush on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting IDRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) was provided by Wedbush, and Idera Pharmaceuticals downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Idera Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $1.00. The current price Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) is trading at is $0.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
