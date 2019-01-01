ñol

Idaho Strategic Resources
(AMEX:IDR)
8.83
0.31[3.64%]
At close: Jun 6
8.55
-0.2800[-3.17%]
After Hours: 4:44PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.35 - 9
52 Week High/Low6.3 - 13.72
Open / Close8.6 / 9
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 11.8M
Vol / Avg.128.4K / 25.5K
Mkt Cap104M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float10.3M

Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR), Dividends

Idaho Strategic Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Idaho Strategic Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Idaho Strategic Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idaho Strategic Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idaho Strategic Resources.

