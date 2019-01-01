QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
International Dispensing Corp is a packaging research and development company. It designs & manufactures proprietary packaging and dispensing solutions. The company serves clients in various industries such as beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and chemical. The company provides its products under the brand 'The Answer'.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Dispensing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Dispensing (IDND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Dispensing (OTCPK: IDND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Dispensing's (IDND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Dispensing.

Q

What is the target price for International Dispensing (IDND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Dispensing

Q

Current Stock Price for International Dispensing (IDND)?

A

The stock price for International Dispensing (OTCPK: IDND) is $0.0594 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:20:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Dispensing (IDND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Dispensing.

Q

When is International Dispensing (OTCPK:IDND) reporting earnings?

A

International Dispensing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Dispensing (IDND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Dispensing.

Q

What sector and industry does International Dispensing (IDND) operate in?

A

International Dispensing is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.