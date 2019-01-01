ñol

Idle Lifestyle (OTC:IDLSF), Quotes and News Summary

Idle Lifestyle (OTC: IDLSF)

Day High/Low0.26 - 0.26
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close0.26 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56M
Vol / Avg.83.5K / -
Mkt Cap14.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-
Poda Holdings Inc formerly Poda Lifestyle And Wellness Ltd is engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. Its flagship Beyond Burn Poda Pods contains a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they're accustomed to.
Idle Lifestyle Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Idle Lifestyle (OTCQB: IDLSF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Idle Lifestyle's (IDLSF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Idle Lifestyle.

Q
What is the target price for Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Idle Lifestyle

Q
Current Stock Price for Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF)?
A

The stock price for Idle Lifestyle (OTCQB: IDLSF) is $0.26 last updated Today at July 15, 2022, 2:41 PM UTC.

Q
Does Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idle Lifestyle.

Q
When is Idle Lifestyle (OTCQB:IDLSF) reporting earnings?
A

Idle Lifestyle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Idle Lifestyle.

Q
What sector and industry does Idle Lifestyle (IDLSF) operate in?
A

Idle Lifestyle is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.