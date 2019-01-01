IDI Insurance Co Ltd is a diversified insurance company that provides a wide range of insurance products and services in Israel. The company's health insurance offerings include coverage products for operations, surgeries, and medicines. IDI business insurance offerings include professional liability insurance for lawyers and office insurance. The company's accident insurance focuses on critical illness, disability, and personal accident events. IDI also provides insurance for mortgages that cover the policy owner and mortgage lending bank against possible damages to the homeowner's collateral.