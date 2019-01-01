QQQ
IDI Insurance Co Ltd is a diversified insurance company that provides a wide range of insurance products and services in Israel. The company's health insurance offerings include coverage products for operations, surgeries, and medicines. IDI business insurance offerings include professional liability insurance for lawyers and office insurance. The company's accident insurance focuses on critical illness, disability, and personal accident events. IDI also provides insurance for mortgages that cover the policy owner and mortgage lending bank against possible damages to the homeowner's collateral.

IDI Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDI Insurance (IDINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDI Insurance (OTCGM: IDINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDI Insurance's (IDINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IDI Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for IDI Insurance (IDINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IDI Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for IDI Insurance (IDINF)?

A

The stock price for IDI Insurance (OTCGM: IDINF) is $

Q

Does IDI Insurance (IDINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDI Insurance.

Q

When is IDI Insurance (OTCGM:IDINF) reporting earnings?

A

IDI Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IDI Insurance (IDINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDI Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does IDI Insurance (IDINF) operate in?

A

IDI Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.