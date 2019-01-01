QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Indocan Resources Inc is engaged in producing premium flower and cannabidiol oil. It also sell plant extract for medicinal purposes.

Indocan Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indocan Resources (IDCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indocan Resources (OTCEM: IDCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indocan Resources's (IDCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indocan Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Indocan Resources (IDCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indocan Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Indocan Resources (IDCN)?

A

The stock price for Indocan Resources (OTCEM: IDCN) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:04:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indocan Resources (IDCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indocan Resources.

Q

When is Indocan Resources (OTCEM:IDCN) reporting earnings?

A

Indocan Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indocan Resources (IDCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indocan Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Indocan Resources (IDCN) operate in?

A

Indocan Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.