IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$989K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$989K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IDEX Biometrics using advanced sorting and filters.
IDEX Biometrics Questions & Answers
When is IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) reporting earnings?
IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IDEX Biometrics’s (NASDAQ:IDBA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $598K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
