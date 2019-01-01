Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Icosavax
The latest price target for Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting ICVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 705.15% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Icosavax initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Icosavax, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Icosavax was filed on August 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Icosavax (ICVX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $50.00. The current price Icosavax (ICVX) is trading at is $6.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
