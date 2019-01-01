SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Key Statistics

|Day Range3.620 - 3.900
|52 Wk Range3.530 - 12.200
|Open / Close3.900 / 3.650
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.700M
|Vol / Avg.8.059K / 326.202K
|Mkt Cap46.354M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price5.100
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.341
SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ: ICU) analysis, key statistics.
