SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp
(NASDAQ:ICU)
$3.65
-0.1097[-2.92%]
At close: Jan 5
$3.63
-0.0200[-0.55%]
After Hours: 7:08PM EDT
Day Range3.620 - 3.90052 Wk Range3.530 - 12.200Open / Close3.900 / 3.650Float / Outstanding- / 12.700M
Vol / Avg.8.059K / 326.202KMkt Cap46.354MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.100
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.341

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Key Statistics

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ: ICU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
51.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-9.07%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-6.12
Tangible Book value per share
-6.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
79.1M
Total Assets
1.4M
Total Liabilities
5.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -

