American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$18.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of American Restaurant using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
American Restaurant Questions & Answers
When is American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for American Restaurant
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU)?
There are no earnings for American Restaurant
What were American Restaurant’s (OTC:ICTPU) revenues?
There are no earnings for American Restaurant
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.