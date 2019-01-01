ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
American Restaurant
(OTC:ICTPU)
1675.00
00
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed

American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU), Dividends

American Restaurant issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Restaurant generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.84%

Annual Dividend

$100.0

Last Dividend

Oct 16, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Restaurant Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Restaurant (ICTPU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Restaurant. The last dividend paid out to investors was $25.00 on October 26, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own American Restaurant (ICTPU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Restaurant (ICTPU). The last dividend payout was on October 26, 2018 and was $25.00

Q
How much per share is the next American Restaurant (ICTPU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Restaurant (ICTPU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $25.00 on October 26, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU)?
A

American Restaurant has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Restaurant (ICTPU) was $25.00 and was paid out next on October 26, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.