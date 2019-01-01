QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Restaurant Partners LP through its subsidiaries owns and operates Pizza Hut restaurants.

American Restaurant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy American Restaurant (ICTPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Restaurant (OTC: ICTPU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Restaurant's (ICTPU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Restaurant.

Q

What is the target price for American Restaurant (ICTPU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Restaurant

Q

Current Stock Price for American Restaurant (ICTPU)?

A

The stock price for American Restaurant (OTC: ICTPU) is $1675 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 17:10:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Restaurant (ICTPU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $25.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2018.

Q

When is American Restaurant (OTC:ICTPU) reporting earnings?

A

American Restaurant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Restaurant (ICTPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Restaurant.

Q

What sector and industry does American Restaurant (ICTPU) operate in?

A

American Restaurant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.