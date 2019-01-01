International Container Terminal Services is a container-handling and terminal company. The company primarily operates, manages, develops, and acquires container terminals to handle import and export cargo shipped in containers. Besides, the firm provides storage, container stripping and stuffing, and maintenance services. The company organises itself into three geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Americas. The company derives the largest portion of revenue from the Asia segment, followed by the Americas and EMEA.