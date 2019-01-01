ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:ICPT)
14.62
-1.76[-10.74%]
At close: Jun 6
14.62
00
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.52 - 16.59
52 Week High/Low11.6 - 22.36
Open / Close16.45 / 14.62
Float / Outstanding21M / 29.7M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 995.2K
Mkt Cap434.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.58
Total Float21M

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intercept Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What date did I need to own Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Q
How much per share is the next Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

