Inscape
(OTCPK:ICPBF)
0.5825
00
At close: Sep 22
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.57 - 0.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 14.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap8.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Inscape (OTC:ICPBF), Dividends

Inscape issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inscape generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 19, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Inscape Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inscape (ICPBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inscape.

Q
What date did I need to own Inscape (ICPBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inscape.

Q
How much per share is the next Inscape (ICPBF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Inscape (ICPBF) will be on September 17, 2003 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inscape (OTCPK:ICPBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inscape.

