iCo Therapeutics Inc is a Canada based biotechnology company. It is involved in the Research and development of ophthalmic indications. The company identifies, develops, and commercialize drug candidates with clinical history, and re-doses, reformulates and develops these drug candidates to treat sight and life-threatening diseases. Its in-licensed assets are iCo-008 and the Oral AmpB Delivery System. iCo-008 is a human monoclonal antibody targeting eotaxin-1 that acts as a messenger between the cells of the immune system. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.