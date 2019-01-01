QQQ
iCo Therapeutics Inc is a Canada based biotechnology company. It is involved in the Research and development of ophthalmic indications. The company identifies, develops, and commercialize drug candidates with clinical history, and re-doses, reformulates and develops these drug candidates to treat sight and life-threatening diseases. Its in-licensed assets are iCo-008 and the Oral AmpB Delivery System. iCo-008 is a human monoclonal antibody targeting eotaxin-1 that acts as a messenger between the cells of the immune system. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

iCo Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iCo Therapeutics (OTC: ICOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iCo Therapeutics's (ICOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iCo Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iCo Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF)?

A

The stock price for iCo Therapeutics (OTC: ICOTF) is $0.9387 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 18:05:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iCo Therapeutics.

Q

When is iCo Therapeutics (OTC:ICOTF) reporting earnings?

A

iCo Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iCo Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) operate in?

A

iCo Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.