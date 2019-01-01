ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Iconic Sports Acquisition
(NYSE:ICNC)
9.99
0.03[0.30%]
At close: Jun 6
9.96
-0.0300[-0.30%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.96 - 10.05
52 Week High/Low9.83 - 10.08
Open / Close10.05 / 9.99
Float / Outstanding34.5M / 43.1M
Vol / Avg.3.5M / 41.6K
Mkt Cap430.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.21
Total Float34.5M

Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE:ICNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Iconic Sports Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Iconic Sports Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Iconic Sports Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE:ICNC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Iconic Sports Acquisition

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE:ICNC)?
A

There are no earnings for Iconic Sports Acquisition

Q
What were Iconic Sports Acquisition’s (NYSE:ICNC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Iconic Sports Acquisition

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.