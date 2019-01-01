QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
429.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.96
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iconic Sports Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE: ICNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iconic Sports Acquisition's (ICNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iconic Sports Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iconic Sports Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC)?

A

The stock price for Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE: ICNC) is $9.96 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iconic Sports Acquisition.

Q

When is Iconic Sports Acquisition (NYSE:ICNC) reporting earnings?

A

Iconic Sports Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iconic Sports Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC) operate in?

A

Iconic Sports Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.