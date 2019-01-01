QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Innovative Composites International Inc manufactures and sells lightweight structural composite products utilizing fiber-reinforced thermoplastics. Its products are applied in various industries, including affordable housing and transportation.

Innovative Composites Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Composites (ICIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Composites (OTCEM: ICIZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innovative Composites's (ICIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Composites.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Composites (ICIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Composites

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Composites (ICIZF)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Composites (OTCEM: ICIZF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu May 13 2021 19:41:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Composites (ICIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Composites.

Q

When is Innovative Composites (OTCEM:ICIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Composites does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative Composites (ICIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Composites.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Composites (ICIZF) operate in?

A

Innovative Composites is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.