Ichigo (OTC:ICHIF), Key Statistics

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ichigo
(OTCPK:ICHIF)
2.54
00
At close: Mar 30
2.4513
-0.0887[-3.49%]
After Hours: 7:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.21 - 3.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 467M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E23.94
50d Avg. Price2.58
Div / Yield0.06/2.17%
Payout Ratio50.69
EPS9.61
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.3B
Trailing P/E
23.94
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.72
Price / Book (mrq)
1.52
Price / EBITDA
8.74
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.03
Earnings Yield
4.18%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
1.61
Beta
14.94
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.67
Tangible Book value per share
1.62
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
225.7B
Total Assets
337.9B
Total Liabilities
225.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.91
Gross Margin
23.83%
Net Margin
16.35%
EBIT Margin
25.81%
EBITDA Margin
31.1%
Operating Margin
18.08%