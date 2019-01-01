ñol

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)
(NYSE:ICE)
100.87
-0.07[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 6
100.86
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low100.55 - 102.78
52 Week High/Low93.45 - 139.79
Open / Close101.13 / 100.86
Float / Outstanding551.2M / 558.3M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 3.4M
Mkt Cap56.3B
P/E14.02
50d Avg. Price113.83
Div / Yield1.52/1.51%
Payout Ratio19.03
EPS1.17
Total Float551.2M

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Key Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
70.2B
Trailing P/E
14.02
Forward P/E
18.52
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.2
Price / Book (mrq)
2.49
Price / EBITDA
8
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.85
Earnings Yield
7.13%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
40.6
Tangible Book value per share
-21.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
185.8B
Total Assets
208.5B
Total Liabilities
185.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.02
Gross Margin
55.51%
Net Margin
26.72%
EBIT Margin
38.02%
EBITDA Margin
48.35%
Operating Margin
40.71%