ICA Gruppen AB is a Sweden-based company with core operations in grocery retail. The company's business segments include ICA Sweden and Rimi Baltic, which primarily engage in grocery retail; Apotek Hjratat, which operates a pharmacy chain; ICA Bank, which provides users with a range of financial and insurance services; ICA Real Estate, which constructs, manages, and leases properties for the company's operations; and Hemtex, which is a home furnishings chain. The ICA Sweden segment contributes the majority of revenue. The firm generates the vast majority of its revenue in Sweden.

ICA Gruppen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICA Gruppen (OTCGM: ICCGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ICA Gruppen's (ICCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICA Gruppen.

Q

What is the target price for ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICA Gruppen

Q

Current Stock Price for ICA Gruppen (ICCGF)?

A

The stock price for ICA Gruppen (OTCGM: ICCGF) is $58.8854 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 16:40:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICA Gruppen.

Q

When is ICA Gruppen (OTCGM:ICCGF) reporting earnings?

A

ICA Gruppen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICA Gruppen.

Q

What sector and industry does ICA Gruppen (ICCGF) operate in?

A

ICA Gruppen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.