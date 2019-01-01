Empresas ICA (OTC:ICAYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Empresas ICA using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Empresas ICA Questions & Answers
When is Empresas ICA (OTC:ICAYY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Empresas ICA
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Empresas ICA (OTC:ICAYY)?
There are no earnings for Empresas ICA
What were Empresas ICA’s (OTC:ICAYY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Empresas ICA
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.