Empresas ICA SAB de CV is an engineering, procurement, and construction company. It provides construction and related services which includes development and construction of infrastructure facilities, industrial and urban construction, construction, maintenance and operation of airports, highways, social infrastructure and tunnels and operation and management of water supply and waste disposal systems. The company has Civil construction, Industrial construction, Airports, Concessions and Corporate and Other segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Civil construction segment.

Empresas ICA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Empresas ICA (ICAYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empresas ICA (OTCEM: ICAYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Empresas ICA's (ICAYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empresas ICA.

Q

What is the target price for Empresas ICA (ICAYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empresas ICA

Q

Current Stock Price for Empresas ICA (ICAYY)?

A

The stock price for Empresas ICA (OTCEM: ICAYY) is $0.005 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:11:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Empresas ICA (ICAYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empresas ICA.

Q

When is Empresas ICA (OTCEM:ICAYY) reporting earnings?

A

Empresas ICA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empresas ICA (ICAYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empresas ICA.

Q

What sector and industry does Empresas ICA (ICAYY) operate in?

A

Empresas ICA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.