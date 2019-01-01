QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IBX Group INC develops and deploys innovative, cost-effective methods for integrating financial, administrative and information services for the healthcare industry.

iBX Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iBX Group (IBXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iBX Group (OTCEM: IBXG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iBX Group's (IBXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iBX Group.

Q

What is the target price for iBX Group (IBXG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iBX Group

Q

Current Stock Price for iBX Group (IBXG)?

A

The stock price for iBX Group (OTCEM: IBXG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:18:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iBX Group (IBXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iBX Group.

Q

When is iBX Group (OTCEM:IBXG) reporting earnings?

A

iBX Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iBX Group (IBXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iBX Group.

Q

What sector and industry does iBX Group (IBXG) operate in?

A

iBX Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.