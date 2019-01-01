ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
International Bancshares
(NASDAQ:IBOC)
42.46
0.51[1.22%]
At close: Jun 6
42.46
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.02 - 42.6
52 Week High/Low37.72 - 47.98
Open / Close42.06 / 42.46
Float / Outstanding47.3M / 63.2M
Vol / Avg.116.1K / 274.7K
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E10.38
50d Avg. Price41.19
Div / Yield1.2/2.86%
Payout Ratio29.7
EPS0.84
Total Float47.3M

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC), Key Statistics

International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
10.38
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.44
Price / Book (mrq)
1.23
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
9.63%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34
Tangible Book value per share
29.52
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14B
Total Assets
16.1B
Total Liabilities
14B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
40.05%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -