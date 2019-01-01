ñol

iMining Technologies
(OTCPK:IBKKD)
$0.0855
At close: Aug 18
iMining Technologies (OTC:IBKKD), Quotes and News Summary

iMining Technologies (OTC: IBKKD)

iMining Technologies Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients. The company aims to give investors exposure to the digital currency revolution and blockchain space.
iMining Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy iMining Technologies (IBKKD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of iMining Technologies (OTCPK: IBKKD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are iMining Technologies's (IBKKD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for iMining Technologies.

Q
What is the target price for iMining Technologies (IBKKD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for iMining Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for iMining Technologies (IBKKD)?
A

The stock price for iMining Technologies (OTCPK: IBKKD) is $0.0855 last updated August 18, 2022, 4:49 PM UTC.

Q
Does iMining Technologies (IBKKD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iMining Technologies.

Q
When is iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKD) reporting earnings?
A

iMining Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is iMining Technologies (IBKKD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for iMining Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does iMining Technologies (IBKKD) operate in?
A

iMining Technologies is in the Financial Services sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.