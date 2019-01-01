ñol

I B I Investment House
(OTCEM:IBIVF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.94
Total Float-

I B I Investment House (OTC:IBIVF), Dividends

I B I Investment House issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash I B I Investment House generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

I B I Investment House Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next I B I Investment House (IBIVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for I B I Investment House.

Q
What date did I need to own I B I Investment House (IBIVF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for I B I Investment House.

Q
How much per share is the next I B I Investment House (IBIVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for I B I Investment House.

Q
What is the dividend yield for I B I Investment House (OTCEM:IBIVF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for I B I Investment House.

