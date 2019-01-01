QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.36
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
I B I Investment House Ltd is an investment company. It offers investment management & trading services from mutual fund, & provident fund, to trading and execution services on portfolio management, investment banking, & foreign currency, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

I B I Investment House Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy I B I Investment House (IBIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of I B I Investment House (OTCEM: IBIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are I B I Investment House's (IBIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for I B I Investment House.

Q

What is the target price for I B I Investment House (IBIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for I B I Investment House

Q

Current Stock Price for I B I Investment House (IBIVF)?

A

The stock price for I B I Investment House (OTCEM: IBIVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does I B I Investment House (IBIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for I B I Investment House.

Q

When is I B I Investment House (OTCEM:IBIVF) reporting earnings?

A

I B I Investment House does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is I B I Investment House (IBIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for I B I Investment House.

Q

What sector and industry does I B I Investment House (IBIVF) operate in?

A

I B I Investment House is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.