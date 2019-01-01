QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
IBSG International Inc is a holding company for software subsidiaries: IBSG, a provider of turn-key digital service; Secure Blue, Inc., a security software solution provider and IBSD, a software development and data storage company and; IBSGI UK, LTD, development of IT projects.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IBSG International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBSG International (IBIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBSG International (OTCEM: IBIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IBSG International's (IBIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBSG International.

Q

What is the target price for IBSG International (IBIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBSG International

Q

Current Stock Price for IBSG International (IBIN)?

A

The stock price for IBSG International (OTCEM: IBIN) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:43:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IBSG International (IBIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IBSG International.

Q

When is IBSG International (OTCEM:IBIN) reporting earnings?

A

IBSG International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBSG International (IBIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBSG International.

Q

What sector and industry does IBSG International (IBIN) operate in?

A

IBSG International is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.