Ibiden Company Limited is a provider of electronic and ceramic products. The company operates through three segments: ceramic, electron and other. The ceramic segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, provides environment-related ceramics products, graphite and specialty products, ceramic fibre, and fine ceramics products. Electron, the next- largest segment, offers package substrates in computers, information technology infrastructure, mobile device wiring boards, mobile devices and home appliances. The other segment includes the processing of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, the sale of oil products and synthetic resin production. The company is headquartered in Japan and generates the majority of revenue in Asia.