Ibiden Company Limited is a provider of electronic and ceramic products. The company operates through three segments: ceramic, electron and other. The ceramic segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, provides environment-related ceramics products, graphite and specialty products, ceramic fibre, and fine ceramics products. Electron, the next- largest segment, offers package substrates in computers, information technology infrastructure, mobile device wiring boards, mobile devices and home appliances. The other segment includes the processing of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, the sale of oil products and synthetic resin production. The company is headquartered in Japan and generates the majority of revenue in Asia.

Ibiden Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ibiden Co (IBIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ibiden Co (OTCPK: IBIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ibiden Co's (IBIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ibiden Co.

Q

What is the target price for Ibiden Co (IBIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ibiden Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Ibiden Co (IBIDF)?

A

The stock price for Ibiden Co (OTCPK: IBIDF) is $59.3 last updated Today at 8:40:12 PM.

Q

Does Ibiden Co (IBIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ibiden Co.

Q

When is Ibiden Co (OTCPK:IBIDF) reporting earnings?

A

Ibiden Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ibiden Co (IBIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ibiden Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Ibiden Co (IBIDF) operate in?

A

Ibiden Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.