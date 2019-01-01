ñol

INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD.
(OTCPK:IBAKF)
15 minutes delayed

INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. (OTC:IBAKF), Dividends

INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. (IBAKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD..

Q
What date did I need to own INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. (IBAKF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD..

Q
How much per share is the next INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. (IBAKF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD..

Q
What is the dividend yield for INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD. (OTCPK:IBAKF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD by INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD..

