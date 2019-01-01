ñol

Industrias Bachoco SAB
(NYSE:IBA)
47.20
-0.05[-0.11%]
Last update: 1:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low47.2 - 48.11
52 Week High/Low36.98 - 47.8
Open / Close47.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 16.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E9.08
50d Avg. Price45.75
Div / Yield1.35/2.85%
Payout Ratio16.58
EPS43.2
Total Float-

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Key Statistics

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.4B
Trailing P/E
9.08
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.54
Price / Book (mrq)
0.94
Price / EBITDA
5.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.13
Earnings Yield
11.01%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
50.45
Tangible Book value per share
50.45
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16B
Total Assets
66.2B
Total Liabilities
16B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.03
Gross Margin
21.04%
Net Margin
8.85%
EBIT Margin
12.9%
EBITDA Margin
15.14%
Operating Margin
12.9%