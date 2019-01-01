ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Industrias Bachoco SAB
(NYSE:IBA)
47.20
-0.05[-0.11%]
Last update: 1:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low47.2 - 48.11
52 Week High/Low36.98 - 47.8
Open / Close47.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 16.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E9.08
50d Avg. Price45.75
Div / Yield1.35/2.85%
Payout Ratio16.58
EPS43.2
Total Float-

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Industrias Bachoco SAB

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA)?
A

The latest price target for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was reported by JP Morgan on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting IBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was provided by JP Morgan, and Industrias Bachoco SAB upgraded their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Industrias Bachoco SAB, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Industrias Bachoco SAB was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $50.00. The current price Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) is trading at is $47.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.