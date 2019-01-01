Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Industrias Bachoco SAB
Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was reported by JP Morgan on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting IBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE: IBA) was provided by JP Morgan, and Industrias Bachoco SAB upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Industrias Bachoco SAB, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Industrias Bachoco SAB was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $50.00. The current price Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) is trading at is $47.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.