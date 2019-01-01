ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Insurance Australia Group
(OTCPK:IAUGY)
15.25
-1.68[-9.92%]
At close: Jun 6
16.38
1.1300[7.41%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.25 - 15.25
52 Week High/Low14.91 - 20
Open / Close15.25 / 15.25
Float / Outstanding- / 493M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E55.42
50d Avg. Price16.21
Div / Yield0.69/4.10%
Payout Ratio232.66
EPS0
Total Float-

Insurance Australia Group (OTC:IAUGY), Dividends

Insurance Australia Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Insurance Australia Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Insurance Australia Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insurance Australia Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on December 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY). The last dividend payout was on December 12, 2018 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on December 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Insurance Australia Group (OTCPK:IAUGY)?
A

Insurance Australia Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY) was $0.20 and was paid out next on December 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.