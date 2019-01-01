QQQ
iShares Gold Strategy ETF Questions & Answers

How do I buy iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) stock?

You can purchase shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS: IAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are iShares Gold Strategy ETF's (IAUF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for iShares Gold Strategy ETF.

What is the target price for iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) stock?

There is no analysis for iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Current Stock Price for iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF)?

The stock price for iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS: IAUF) is $58.2258 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for iShares Gold Strategy ETF.

When is iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) reporting earnings?

iShares Gold Strategy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for iShares Gold Strategy ETF.

What sector and industry does iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) operate in?

iShares Gold Strategy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.