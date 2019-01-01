QQQ
Range
2.16 - 2.23
Vol / Avg.
72.9K/40.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.88 - 2.86
Mkt Cap
515.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
238.7M
Outstanding
i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.


i-80 Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy i-80 Gold (IAUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of i-80 Gold (OTCQX: IAUCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are i-80 Gold's (IAUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for i-80 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for i-80 Gold (IAUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for i-80 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for i-80 Gold (IAUCF)?

A

The stock price for i-80 Gold (OTCQX: IAUCF) is $2.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does i-80 Gold (IAUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for i-80 Gold.

Q

When is i-80 Gold (OTCQX:IAUCF) reporting earnings?

A

i-80 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is i-80 Gold (IAUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for i-80 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does i-80 Gold (IAUCF) operate in?

A

i-80 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.