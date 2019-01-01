QQQ
IAR Systems Group AB provides software for the programming processors in embedded systems. The company's customers mainly operate in industrial automation, medical technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive industries that develop products based on 8-, 16, 32-bit processors. Its flagship product is IAR embedded workbench. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia, EMEA, and the Nordic region.

IAR Systems Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IAR Systems Group (IARGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IAR Systems Group (OTCPK: IARGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IAR Systems Group's (IARGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IAR Systems Group.

Q

What is the target price for IAR Systems Group (IARGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IAR Systems Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IAR Systems Group (IARGF)?

A

The stock price for IAR Systems Group (OTCPK: IARGF) is $11.45 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 16:55:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IAR Systems Group (IARGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IAR Systems Group.

Q

When is IAR Systems Group (OTCPK:IARGF) reporting earnings?

A

IAR Systems Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IAR Systems Group (IARGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IAR Systems Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IAR Systems Group (IARGF) operate in?

A

IAR Systems Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.