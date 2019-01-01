ñol

InvenTrust Properties Corp
(OTC:IARED)
1.27
00
At close: Aug 30
15 minutes delayed

InvenTrust Properties Corp (OTC:IARED), Dividends

InvenTrust Properties Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InvenTrust Properties Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

InvenTrust Properties Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next InvenTrust Properties Corp (IARED) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own InvenTrust Properties Corp (IARED) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next InvenTrust Properties Corp (IARED) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for InvenTrust Properties Corp (OTC:IARED)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

