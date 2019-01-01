ñol

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com
(OTC:IARE)
17.02
00
At close: Oct 7
1.31
-15.7100[-92.30%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (OTC:IARE), Dividends

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InvenTrust Properties Corp Com generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on May 12, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE). The last dividend payout was on May 12, 2015 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on May 12, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (OTC:IARE)?
A

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) was $0.01 and was paid out next on May 12, 2015.

