InvenTrust Properties Corp Com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (OTC: IARE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InvenTrust Properties Corp Com's (IARE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com.

Q

What is the target price for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com

Q

Current Stock Price for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE)?

A

The stock price for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (OTC: IARE) is $17.02 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 15:04:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (OTC:IARE) reporting earnings?

A

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InvenTrust Properties Corp Com.

Q

What sector and industry does InvenTrust Properties Corp Com (IARE) operate in?

A

InvenTrust Properties Corp Com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.