QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
iA Financial
(OTCPK:IAFNF)
52.28
00
At close: Jun 2
52.0217
-0.2583[-0.49%]
After Hours: 8:47AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low45.27 - 66.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 107.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E8.84
50d Avg. Price55.24
Div / Yield1.96/3.76%
Payout Ratio29.64
EPS1.4
Total Float-

iA Financial (OTC:IAFNF), Key Statistics

iA Financial (OTC: IAFNF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
8.84
Forward P/E
7.86
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.47
Price / Book (mrq)
1.08
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.31%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
48.51
Tangible Book value per share
26.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
83.6B
Total Assets
90.7B
Total Liabilities
83.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.1
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
100%
EBIT Margin
140.4%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -